Meteoric Resources NL (ASX:MEI) Insider Andrew Tunks Buys 277,777 Shares

Meteoric Resources NL (ASX:MEI – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Tunks acquired 277,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.18 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of A$48,610.98 ($31,565.57).

Andrew Tunks also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Meteoric Resources alerts:

On Friday, November 24th, Andrew Tunks 10,000,000 shares of Meteoric Resources stock.

Meteoric Resources Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 38.73, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.04.

About Meteoric Resources

Meteoric Resources NL explores for mineral tenements in Brazil, Canada, Western Australia, and Northern Territory. It explores for gold, copper, cobalt, and diamond deposits. The company owns interests in the Palm Springs gold project, which covers an area of approximately 12,500 ha located in Western Australia; the Juruena Gold project located in Brazil; Webb Diamond JV project covers an area of 400 square kilometers located in Western Australia; and the Warrego North IOCG project located in the Northern Territory.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meteoric Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meteoric Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.