MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Acquired by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in MetLife were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in MetLife during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MetLife during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in MetLife by 47.6% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $67.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $49.59 billion, a PE ratio of 36.61, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.00. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.95 and a 52-week high of $73.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.16.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is 113.66%.

Several brokerages have commented on MET. UBS Group lowered their price target on MetLife from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MetLife from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of MetLife in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MetLife currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.23.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MET

About MetLife

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.