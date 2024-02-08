MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) Shares Purchased by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM – Free Report) by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,278 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,599 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in MFS Municipal Income Trust were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 12.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,715 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $172,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 28.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 210,243 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 46,935 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 19.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,808 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 7,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,333,000.

MFS Municipal Income Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:MFM opened at $5.23 on Thursday. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $4.37 and a 52-week high of $5.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.96.

MFS Municipal Income Trust Increases Dividend

MFS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.0195 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This is an increase from MFS Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

