Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 619,765 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 23,363 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Micron Technology worth $42,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Micron Technology by 411.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,274,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $763,398,000 after acquiring an additional 12,286,893 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $581,559,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 37,766.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,358,942 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $401,313,000 after buying an additional 6,342,149 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,185,790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $709,006,000 after buying an additional 5,274,984 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 258.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,152,787 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $388,303,000 after buying an additional 4,434,124 shares during the period. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total value of $514,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 748,759 shares in the company, valued at $55,071,224.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total value of $514,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 748,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,071,224.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $2,462,610.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,739,556.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 292,228 shares of company stock worth $24,084,651 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $85.75. The company had a trading volume of 6,947,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,403,705. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.76 and a 1-year high of $90.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $94.66 billion, a PE ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.33.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.06. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 42.47%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -7.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MU. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.95.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

