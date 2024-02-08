Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.93 EPS

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.93), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $542.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.64 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 27.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.32 EPS.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Down 0.2 %

MAA stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $124.91. The stock had a trading volume of 876,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,689. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 1-year low of $115.56 and a 1-year high of $176.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $131.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.16.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 117.37%.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 4,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $524,485.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 304,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,651,939.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 4,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $524,485.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 304,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,651,939.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $48,723.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,504,069.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 97,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,492,000 after buying an additional 6,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 98,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,695,000 after buying an additional 25,831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $154.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 price target (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $136.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.84.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

