Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.31 Per Share

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from Midland States Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Midland States Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 3.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Midland States Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 39.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Midland States Bancorp to earn $3.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.0%.

NASDAQ MSBI opened at $24.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Midland States Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.98 and a 1-year high of $28.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.54. The company has a market capitalization of $519.33 million, a PE ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.80.

In other news, CAO Donald J. Spring sold 3,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $84,777.07. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,539.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Donald J. Spring sold 3,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $84,777.07. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,539.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Donald J. Spring sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total value of $46,264.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,459.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,428 shares of company stock valued at $192,045 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSBI. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 53.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 3,858 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 2,688.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 7,446 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Midland States Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Midland States Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Midland States Bancorp from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and businesses, including commercial loans to finance agricultural equipment and production; and commercial real estate loans for owner occupied offices, warehouses and production facilities, office buildings, hotels, mixed-use residential and commercial facilities, retail centers, multifamily properties, and assisted living facilities.

