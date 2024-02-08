Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS) Shares Gap Up to $12.47

Shares of Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.47, but opened at $14.50. Mineralys Therapeutics shares last traded at $14.53, with a volume of 345,862 shares.

Mineralys Therapeutics Trading Up 15.9 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.87 and a 200-day moving average of $9.82.

Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.15. On average, analysts expect that Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Mineralys Therapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mineralys Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Jon Congleton purchased 4,250 shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.97 per share, with a total value of $25,372.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,049,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,262,935.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MLYS. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

About Mineralys Therapeutics

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops therapies for the treatment of hypertension and associated cardiovascular diseases. It clinical-stage product candidate is lorundrostat, a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with uncontrolled or resistant hypertension.

