Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS) Shares Gap Up to $12.47

Shares of Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.47, but opened at $14.50. Mineralys Therapeutics shares last traded at $14.53, with a volume of 345,862 shares.
Mineralys Therapeutics Trading Up 15.9 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.87 and a 200-day moving average of $9.82.
Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.15. On average, analysts expect that Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MLYS. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.66% of the company’s stock.
Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops therapies for the treatment of hypertension and associated cardiovascular diseases. It clinical-stage product candidate is lorundrostat, a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with uncontrolled or resistant hypertension.
