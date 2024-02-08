Mizuho Increases Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Price Target to $130.00

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $118.00 to $130.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on EMR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.44.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded down $1.41 on Thursday, reaching $102.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,210,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,691,786. The stock has a market cap of $58.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.75. Emerson Electric has a fifty-two week low of $76.94 and a fifty-two week high of $105.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.18. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 87.17%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Emerson Electric news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.20 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,542 shares in the company, valued at $13,101,404.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Emerson Electric

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PFG Advisors grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.0% during the third quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 11,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 3,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Stories

