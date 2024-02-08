Mizuho Raises ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Price Target to $100.00

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at Mizuho from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on ARM in a research note on Friday, November 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of ARM from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Societe Generale assumed coverage on ARM in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna increased their price objective on ARM from $48.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on ARM from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of 72.41.

ARM traded up 42.81 during trading on Thursday, hitting 119.82. 54,713,158 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,880,908. ARM has a twelve month low of 46.50 and a twelve month high of 126.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is 70.40.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported 0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.25 by 0.04. The company had revenue of 824.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 762.50 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that ARM will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARM. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ARM during the 3rd quarter valued at $581,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ARM during the third quarter worth $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARM during the third quarter worth $170,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARM during the third quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ARM during the third quarter worth $114,000.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

