Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $214.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Moelis & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Moelis & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MC traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.96. The company had a trading volume of 627,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,965. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.73 and its 200 day moving average is $48.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 288.05 and a beta of 1.37. Moelis & Company has a twelve month low of $33.87 and a twelve month high of $58.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on MC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Moelis & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $42.75.

Insider Activity at Moelis & Company

In related news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 19,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $819,660.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,131.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moelis & Company

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,269 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 556,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,113,000 after purchasing an additional 17,074 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Moelis & Company by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Moelis & Company by 95.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,478 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

