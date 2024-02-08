Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 34.85% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Molina Healthcare updated its FY24 guidance to at least $23.50 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 23.500- EPS.

Molina Healthcare Trading Up 3.9 %

MOH stock traded up $14.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $376.18. The stock had a trading volume of 432,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,781. Molina Healthcare has a 12-month low of $256.19 and a 12-month high of $391.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $366.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $343.88. The firm has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MOH. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $367.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $374.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $354.30.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.00, for a total transaction of $119,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,052,706. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Molina Healthcare

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 169.2% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 98.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

