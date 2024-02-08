Monero Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.34 Billion (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 8th. Monero has a total market capitalization of $2.34 billion and $143.01 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Monero has traded 23.9% lower against the dollar. One Monero coin can now be purchased for approximately $127.22 or 0.00281705 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Monero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45,159.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $68.84 or 0.00152437 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $243.69 or 0.00539627 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00008956 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.49 or 0.00056449 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.02 or 0.00168328 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000501 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Monero Profile

Monero (CRYPTO:XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,395,058 coins. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.