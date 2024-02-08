Morgan Stanley Increases ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Price Target to $175.00

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.72% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ARCB. Stephens increased their price target on ArcBest from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on ArcBest in a research note on Monday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on ArcBest from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on ArcBest from $141.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.33.

Get ArcBest alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ARCB

ArcBest Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of ArcBest stock opened at $140.31 on Wednesday. ArcBest has a 1 year low of $82.18 and a 1 year high of $146.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. ArcBest had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 4.02%. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ArcBest will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at ArcBest

In other ArcBest news, Director Janice E. Stipp sold 3,390 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.42, for a total value of $415,003.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,058.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ArcBest

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ArcBest by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,513,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ArcBest by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 7,572 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of ArcBest by 1.8% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of ArcBest by 2.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,116 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of ArcBest by 21.5% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 729 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ArcBest

(Get Free Report)

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.