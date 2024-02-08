Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Position Lowered by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC reduced its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,184 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned 0.06% of Mr. Cooper Group worth $1,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 55.1% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 100,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,113,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COOP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group started coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mr. Cooper Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.63.

Insider Activity at Mr. Cooper Group

In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total transaction of $1,689,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 391,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,419,405.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Trading Up 0.6 %

COOP stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $68.08. The stock had a trading volume of 132,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,098. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.36. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.54 and a 1-year high of $69.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.74 and a 200 day moving average of $59.13.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc engages in non-banking services for mortgage loans the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.