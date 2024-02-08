NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on NSTG. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. TD Cowen restated a market perform rating on shares of NanoString Technologies in a report on Monday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of NanoString Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. UBS Group dropped their target price on NanoString Technologies from $7.00 to $2.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on NanoString Technologies from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.63.

Shares of NSTG opened at $0.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.24. NanoString Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $12.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.52 and its 200 day moving average is $1.52.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.25). NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 548.25% and a negative net margin of 102.44%. The company had revenue of $48.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.05 million. Equities research analysts predict that NanoString Technologies will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSTG. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,044,000. Prosight Management LP acquired a new position in NanoString Technologies in the second quarter worth $8,100,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 104.7% in the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,285,137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,745 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in NanoString Technologies in the second quarter worth $4,050,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 93.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,003,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 967,219 shares during the period.

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technology for scientific and clinical information in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

