NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

NantHealth Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NH opened at $0.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.82. NantHealth has a 52-week low of $1.24 and a 52-week high of $9.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.40.

Institutional Trading of NantHealth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of NantHealth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NantHealth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NantHealth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NantHealth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,000. 4.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NantHealth Company Profile

NantHealth, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise solutions that help businesses transform complex data into actionable insights. It is also involved in marketing solutions as a comprehensive integrated solution that includes clinical decision support, payer engagement solutions, data analysis, and network monitoring and management.

