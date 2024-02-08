National Bank Financial Weighs in on Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:OR)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note issued on Monday, February 5th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.72. The consensus estimate for Osisko Gold Royalties’ current full-year earnings is $0.62 per share.
Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$62.07 million for the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 2.38%.
TSE:OR opened at C$20.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$19.21 and its 200 day moving average price is C$18.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.63, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 4.47. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 52 week low of C$15.42 and a 52 week high of C$24.42.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 15th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is 109.09%.
In other Osisko Gold Royalties news, Director Michael David Saynor Spencer sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.15, for a total value of C$93,835.00. In other Osisko Gold Royalties news, Senior Officer André Le Bel sold 13,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.05, for a total value of C$266,665.00. Also, Director Michael David Saynor Spencer sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.15, for a total transaction of C$93,835.00. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.
