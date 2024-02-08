National Bankshares Raises Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) Price Target to C$64.00

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by National Bankshares from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$40.00 target price on Trisura Group and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. CIBC reduced their target price on Trisura Group from C$55.00 to C$50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Trisura Group from C$50.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$52.50.

Shares of TSU stock opened at C$37.78 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$34.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$32.92. The company has a market cap of C$1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 251.87 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 54.49, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.19. Trisura Group has a 12-month low of C$29.05 and a 12-month high of C$44.74.

In related news, Director George Myhal acquired 20,000 shares of Trisura Group stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$33.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$668,800.00. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

