National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $45.32

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $45.32 and last traded at $46.86, with a volume of 52816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.81.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.53.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.14. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 21.94%. The business had revenue of $525.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,190,115 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $684,699,000 after purchasing an additional 311,599 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in National Fuel Gas by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,679,965 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $501,181,000 after acquiring an additional 139,734 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in National Fuel Gas by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,980,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $413,781,000 after acquiring an additional 321,988 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in National Fuel Gas by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,868,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $200,830,000 after acquiring an additional 641,010 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in National Fuel Gas by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,456,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $127,491,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

