Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $92.69 and last traded at $94.09. Approximately 5,855 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 22,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.51.

Natural Resource Partners Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Paul B. Murphy, Jr. acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.26 per share, with a total value of $222,780.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,929.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 35.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Natural Resource Partners

Natural Resource Partners Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Natural Resource Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Natural Resource Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Natural Resource Partners during the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Natural Resource Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Natural Resource Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. 34.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natural Resource Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mineral Rights and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in the Appalachia Basin, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; industrial minerals and aggregates properties located in the United States; oil and gas properties located in Louisiana; timber assets located in West Virginia; and trona ore mining operation and soda ash refinery located in the Green River Basin, Wyoming.

