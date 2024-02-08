Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $92.69 and last traded at $94.09. Approximately 5,855 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 22,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.51.
Natural Resource Partners Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Paul B. Murphy, Jr. acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.26 per share, with a total value of $222,780.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,929.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 35.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Natural Resource Partners
Natural Resource Partners Company Profile
Natural Resource Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mineral Rights and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in the Appalachia Basin, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; industrial minerals and aggregates properties located in the United States; oil and gas properties located in Louisiana; timber assets located in West Virginia; and trona ore mining operation and soda ash refinery located in the Green River Basin, Wyoming.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Natural Resource Partners
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Disney stock rising: The house of mouse is back!
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- What MarketBeat’s comparison tool says for these 3 coffee stocks
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- UiPath’s AI bots can trigger its tipping point in 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Natural Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.