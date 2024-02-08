NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Price Tops $2.99 on Major Exchanges

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 8th. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $2.99 or 0.00006583 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion and $176.32 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.06 or 0.00079380 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00027326 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00021154 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00006386 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001239 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000854 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,176,118,138 coins and its circulating supply is 1,033,454,918 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

