NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

NetSol Technologies Stock Performance

NTWK opened at $2.19 on Friday. NetSol Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.72 and a 52-week high of $3.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.18 and a 200-day moving average of $2.12. The company has a market cap of $24.90 million, a PE ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 1.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NetSol Technologies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NetSol Technologies stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 649,497 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 57,003 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 5.71% of NetSol Technologies worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 24.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NetSol Technologies Company Profile

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

Featured Stories

