New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) PT Lowered to $45.00 at Mizuho

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of New Jersey Resources from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th.

New Jersey Resources Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:NJR opened at $40.50 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.38. New Jersey Resources has a one year low of $38.92 and a one year high of $55.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.63.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.15). New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $467.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Jersey Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.76%.

Insider Activity at New Jersey Resources

In related news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 3,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $158,513.91. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,855,130.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

