New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.850-3.000 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.930. The company issued revenue guidance of -. New Jersey Resources also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.85-3.00 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on NJR. Mizuho decreased their target price on New Jersey Resources from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised New Jersey Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

View Our Latest Report on New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Price Performance

NYSE:NJR traded up $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $40.67. 176,919 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 538,759. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.63. New Jersey Resources has a 12 month low of $38.92 and a 12 month high of $55.84.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.15). New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 13.96%. The firm had revenue of $467.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

New Jersey Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 3,579 shares of New Jersey Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $158,513.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,886 shares in the company, valued at $1,855,130.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NJR. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 11.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,095,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $540,987,000 after buying an additional 1,069,306 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,226,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 22.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,203,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $146,897,000 after buying an additional 589,747 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 151.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 602,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,609,000 after buying an additional 362,282 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 37.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,133,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,034,000 after buying an additional 306,406 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.