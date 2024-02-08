NewEdge Wealth LLC Acquires 995 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 116.8% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 817.3% in the second quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China in the second quarter worth about $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum China

In related news, CEO Joey Wat bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.26 per share, with a total value of $647,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 269,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,450,601.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Joey Wat bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.26 per share, with a total value of $647,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 269,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,450,601.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Warton Wang sold 3,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total value of $185,950.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,952.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Trading Up 7.9 %

YUMC opened at $40.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.83. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $33.55 and a one year high of $64.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.12. Yum China had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Yum China’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

YUMC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Yum China in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Yum China from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down from $65.00) on shares of Yum China in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.63.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services.

