NewEdge Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 16,192 Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 16,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PHO opened at $61.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.31. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 52 week low of $49.65 and a 52 week high of $61.40.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco Water Resources ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

