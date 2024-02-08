NewEdge Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 9,511 Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Financial Advisors INC grew its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 139.3% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 290.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period.

BATS VSGX opened at $54.93 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.52. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.84.

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

