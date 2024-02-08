NewEdge Wealth LLC Decreases Position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

NewEdge Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,466 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $900,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TEAM. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Atlassian during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 151.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atlassian in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Atlassian during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $209.46 on Thursday. Atlassian Co. has a 52-week low of $128.02 and a 52-week high of $258.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $228.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Atlassian news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.88, for a total value of $1,441,186.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,117,954.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Atlassian news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 4,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.97, for a total transaction of $843,463.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 181,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,590,367.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.88, for a total value of $1,441,186.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 263,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,117,954.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 313,388 shares of company stock valued at $67,485,919 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

TEAM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlassian currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.19.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

