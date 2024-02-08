NewEdge Wealth LLC Grows Stock Position in First Trust International IPO ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Free Report) by 68.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,158 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in First Trust International IPO ETF were worth $675,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust International IPO ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $547,000. SFI Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust International IPO ETF by 21.2% in the third quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 62,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 10,902 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust International IPO ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 9,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $359,000. Finally, WealthCare Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 26,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust International IPO ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

FPXI stock opened at $42.64 on Thursday. First Trust International IPO ETF has a twelve month low of $36.02 and a twelve month high of $42.92. The company has a market capitalization of $166.30 million, a P/E ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.29.

First Trust International IPO ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust International IPO ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.0874 per share. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

The First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (FPXI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IPOX International index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 50 largest developed markets ex-US IPOs over the first 1,000 trading days for each stock. FPXI was launched on Nov 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

