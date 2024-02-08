NewEdge Wealth LLC Grows Stock Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 127.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,728 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,986 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RF. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 0.5% in the second quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 99,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Regions Financial by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Renasant Bank boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 3.0% in the second quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 22,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 29,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 14,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RF shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.12.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:RF opened at $17.84 on Thursday. Regions Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $13.72 and a 1 year high of $24.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.84.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.09). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 22.66%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

