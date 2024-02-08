NewEdge Wealth LLC Has $539,000 Stock Holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

NewEdge Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 25.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,745 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 3,314 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 253.0% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 533 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 448.2% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 603 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 491.2% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 603 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 5.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Performance

NYSE:BUD opened at $65.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $113.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.54 and its 200 day moving average is $59.14. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52-week low of $51.66 and a 52-week high of $67.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BUD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. HSBC raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.38.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

