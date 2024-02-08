NewEdge Wealth LLC Increases Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,308 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GS. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 82.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total transaction of $1,634,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,357,659.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total value of $1,129,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,443.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 4,300 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total transaction of $1,634,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,357,659.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,110 shares of company stock valued at $5,990,991 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of GS stock opened at $386.66 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $375.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $344.31. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $289.36 and a 52 week high of $393.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $126.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.43.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $1.86. The business had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.51 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GS. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $382.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $333.00 to $449.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $409.93.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

