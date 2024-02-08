NewEdge Wealth LLC Increases Stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 74.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,214 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,792 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $855,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEPQ. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 28,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 10,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 65,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period.

JEPQ stock opened at $52.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.74. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $41.15 and a 12-month high of $52.26.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $0.3417 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.85%.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

