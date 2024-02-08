NewEdge Wealth LLC Sells 2,511 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

NewEdge Wealth LLC lowered its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,198 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,511 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in CoStar Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,423,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,704,000 after buying an additional 9,313 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in CoStar Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 78,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,978,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in CoStar Group by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,147,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,143,000 after buying an additional 195,185 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CoStar Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,124,231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,859,057,000 after purchasing an additional 206,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in CoStar Group by 10.3% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 237,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,168,000 after purchasing an additional 22,155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on CoStar Group from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on CoStar Group from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.82.

CoStar Group Stock Up 1.5 %

CSGP stock opened at $85.13 on Thursday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.12 and a fifty-two week high of $92.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 13.31 and a current ratio of 13.31. The company has a market cap of $34.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at CoStar Group

In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total value of $253,891.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,502,330.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CoStar Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.