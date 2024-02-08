NewEdge Wealth LLC Sells 264 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

NewEdge Wealth LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 31,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 7,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 51,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 9,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SCZ opened at $60.10 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $52.21 and a 1 year high of $62.31. The company has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.36.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

(Free Report)

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.