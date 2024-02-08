NewEdge Wealth LLC Sells 281 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

NewEdge Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,437 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 1,140.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.29.

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $327.93 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $319.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $299.18. The firm has a market cap of $54.44 billion, a PE ratio of 33.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.92. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $255.27 and a 1 year high of $330.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.64%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.