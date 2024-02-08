NewEdge Wealth LLC Sells 6,722 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

NewEdge Wealth LLC reduced its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,799 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,722 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $733,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in AT&T by 2.9% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 323,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,866,000 after acquiring an additional 9,188 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter worth approximately $530,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its position in AT&T by 48.6% during the third quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 53,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 17,650 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 0.3% during the third quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 199,998,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,003,971,000 after acquiring an additional 673,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 33.6% during the third quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 33,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 8,452 shares during the period. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on T. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer raised shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet raised shares of AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.65.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T opened at $17.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.62. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $19.99.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.41%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.63%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

