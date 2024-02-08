NewEdge Wealth LLC Takes $785,000 Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,996 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TFX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 332.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 134 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 40.5% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 222 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Teleflex news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 26,256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total transaction of $6,570,038.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,621,748.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Thomas E. Powell sold 13,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.88, for a total value of $3,109,621.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,205,905.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Liam Kelly sold 26,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total transaction of $6,570,038.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,621,748.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teleflex Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NYSE:TFX opened at $250.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.14. Teleflex Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $177.63 and a fifty-two week high of $276.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $244.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.14.

TFX has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Teleflex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $261.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Teleflex from $227.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Teleflex from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.30.

Teleflex Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

