Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Stock Holdings Lifted by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in Newmont by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 73,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 2.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,003,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $628,278,000 after acquiring an additional 483,377 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 19.2% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 154,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,706,000 after acquiring an additional 24,872 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 22.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 145,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,382,000 after acquiring an additional 26,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in Newmont by 309.8% during the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 61,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after buying an additional 46,235 shares during the last quarter. 79.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Newmont Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEM traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,812,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,086,845. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $33.08 and a 52 week high of $52.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.52 billion, a PE ratio of -32.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.52.

Insider Activity

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $226,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,238,396.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on NEM. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on Newmont from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Newmont from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Newmont from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.76.

Newmont Company Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

