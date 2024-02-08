News (NASDAQ:NWSA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. News had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 3.40%. News’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS.

NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $25.06 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 97.08 and a beta of 1.33. News has a 1 year low of $15.57 and a 1 year high of $25.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in News by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 644,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,278,000 after acquiring an additional 276,730 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in News by 11.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 3,578 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in News by 68.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in News by 8.2% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 32,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of News by 22.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 106,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 19,490 shares in the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of News from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

