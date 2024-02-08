Nexteq’s (NXQ) Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Nexteq (LON:NXQ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 300 ($3.76) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 135.29% from the stock’s current price.

Nexteq Stock Up 6.7 %

Shares of NXQ traded up GBX 8 ($0.10) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 127.50 ($1.60). 160,323 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,744. Nexteq has a 52 week low of GBX 92 ($1.15) and a 52 week high of GBX 178 ($2.23). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 107.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 116.29. The firm has a market cap of £84.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 856.53 and a beta of 1.18.

Nexteq Company Profile

Nexteq plc operates as a technology partner to industrial equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through two divisions, Quixant and Densitron. The company designs and engineers gaming computers, software systems, and accessories for the gaming and sports betting industries. It also produces a range of human machine interface hardware to industrial markets, primarily broadcast and medical sectors.

