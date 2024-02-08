Nexteq’s (NXQ) Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Nexteq (LON:NXQ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 300 ($3.76) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 135.29% from the stock’s current price.
Nexteq Stock Up 6.7 %
Shares of NXQ traded up GBX 8 ($0.10) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 127.50 ($1.60). 160,323 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,744. Nexteq has a 52 week low of GBX 92 ($1.15) and a 52 week high of GBX 178 ($2.23). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 107.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 116.29. The firm has a market cap of £84.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 856.53 and a beta of 1.18.
Nexteq Company Profile
