Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.560-2.560 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.0 billion-$11.0 billion.
Nintendo Price Performance
Shares of NTDOY traded down $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $14.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 956,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,923. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.48. Nintendo has a 12-month low of $9.26 and a 12-month high of $14.65.
Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. Nintendo had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Analysts expect that Nintendo will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Nintendo
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nintendo
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Nintendo by 1.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC increased its position in Nintendo by 1.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 133,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its position in Nintendo by 15.7% in the second quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 31,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.05% of the company’s stock.
About Nintendo
Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells home entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It also offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Nintendo
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- The 5 best small cap AI companies to buy now
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Cirrus Logic: A chip stock you’re going to hear a lot more about
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- Archer Aviation’s sky-high progress and short interest
Receive News & Ratings for Nintendo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nintendo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.