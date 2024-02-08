Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.560-2.560 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.0 billion-$11.0 billion.

Shares of NTDOY traded down $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $14.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 956,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,923. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.48. Nintendo has a 12-month low of $9.26 and a 12-month high of $14.65.

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. Nintendo had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Analysts expect that Nintendo will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NTDOY shares. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Nintendo in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Nintendo from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Nintendo in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nintendo currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Nintendo by 1.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC increased its position in Nintendo by 1.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 133,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its position in Nintendo by 15.7% in the second quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 31,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells home entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It also offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.

