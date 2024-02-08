NL Industries (NYSE:NL) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NL Industries (NYSE:NL – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

NL Industries Stock Performance

NL stock opened at $5.17 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.15. NL Industries has a 52 week low of $4.46 and a 52 week high of $7.50. The company has a market capitalization of $252.45 million, a PE ratio of -15.67 and a beta of 0.66.

Get NL Industries alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NL. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in NL Industries by 3.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 553,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,062,000 after buying an additional 19,154 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NL Industries by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 11,127 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of NL Industries by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 273,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NL Industries by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 166,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 12,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in NL Industries by 1.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 163,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.97% of the company’s stock.

NL Industries Company Profile

NL Industries, Inc, through its subsidiary, CompX International Inc, operates in the component products industry in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic cabinet locks and other locking mechanisms, including disc tumbler locks; pin tumbler locking mechanisms under KeSet, System 64, TuBar, and Turbine brands; and electronic locks under CompX eLock and StealthLock brands for use in various applications, such as mailboxes, ignition systems, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, high security medical cabinetry, integrated inventory and access control secured narcotics boxes, electronic circuit panels, storage compartments, gas station security, vending and cash containment machines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.