NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.290-3.350 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.310. The company issued revenue guidance of -. NNN REIT also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.29-3.35 EPS.
NNN REIT Price Performance
Shares of NNN traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.29. 817,738 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,368,068. NNN REIT has a one year low of $34.38 and a one year high of $47.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.01 and a 200 day moving average of $39.57.
NNN REIT Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. NNN REIT’s payout ratio is presently 106.10%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insider Activity
In other NNN REIT news, EVP Christopher Paul Tessitore sold 38,056 shares of NNN REIT stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.68, for a total value of $1,586,174.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 140,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,857,665.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jonathan Adamo sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.85, for a total value of $159,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,249,532.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Paul Tessitore sold 38,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.68, for a total transaction of $1,586,174.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,539 shares in the company, valued at $5,857,665.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in NNN REIT by 40.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NNN REIT by 12.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in NNN REIT by 22.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of NNN REIT by 5.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 240,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,169,000 after purchasing an additional 12,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of NNN REIT by 38.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.39% of the company’s stock.
About NNN REIT
NNN REIT invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of June 30, 2023, the company owned 3,479 properties in 49 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 35.5 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.2 years.
