Nordson Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.68 (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of 0.68 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th.

Nordson has increased its dividend payment by an average of 20.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 61 years. Nordson has a payout ratio of 25.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Nordson to earn $11.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.5%.

Get Nordson alerts:

Nordson Stock Performance

Shares of NDSN opened at $255.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $251.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.34. Nordson has a 12-month low of $202.57 and a 12-month high of $265.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.19 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 18.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nordson will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 3,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.34, for a total transaction of $875,390.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,143,596.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 3,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.34, for a total transaction of $875,390.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,143,596.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.25, for a total value of $728,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,782 shares in the company, valued at $2,545,765.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,118 shares of company stock valued at $3,002,920 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nordson

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NDSN. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 18.4% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 461.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,352 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 7.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Nordson during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 2.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,615,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. 70.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.83.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Nordson

About Nordson

(Get Free Report)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.