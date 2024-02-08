Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Bought by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,878 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,415 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $3,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sepio Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 24,296 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after acquiring an additional 7,949 shares in the last quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 7.7% during the third quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 22.0% in the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 19.4% in the third quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 12,589 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 12,301 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after buying an additional 4,715 shares during the period. 72.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norfolk Southern Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $250.55 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $233.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.24. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $183.09 and a 1-year high of $255.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.30.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.42 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NSC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $204.00 to $248.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Norfolk Southern from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $207.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.35.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

