Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) PT Raised to $286.00

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $253.00 to $286.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.18% from the stock’s previous close.

NSC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $209.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America raised Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $204.00 to $248.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. TheStreet raised Norfolk Southern from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.94.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NSC traded up $2.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $252.70. The company had a trading volume of 266,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,544,285. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $233.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.72. Norfolk Southern has a fifty-two week low of $183.09 and a fifty-two week high of $255.80.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Norfolk Southern

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSC. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 662.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 122 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

