Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 37.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,896 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,129 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 325.0% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 68 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 169.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 60.0% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 196.3% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. 82.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $560.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wolfe Research downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com cut Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $541.00 to $473.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $494.33.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

NYSE:NOC opened at $453.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.10 billion, a PE ratio of 33.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $414.56 and a 12-month high of $496.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $465.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $455.65.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 5.23%. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.50 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a $1.87 dividend. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 55.49%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Articles

