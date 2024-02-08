Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NUVL shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Monday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Nuvalent from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th.

Shares of NUVL opened at $78.78 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.73. Nuvalent has a 52 week low of $23.09 and a 52 week high of $80.94.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.01). Analysts forecast that Nuvalent will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Matthew Shair sold 9,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total transaction of $566,293.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,843,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,115,752.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Nuvalent news, insider Darlene Noci sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total transaction of $3,032,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Shair sold 9,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total value of $566,293.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,843,848 shares in the company, valued at $114,115,752.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 202,300 shares of company stock valued at $15,143,978. Insiders own 14.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUVL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Nuvalent by 41.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvalent in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvalent in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Nuvalent by 22.8% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Nuvalent by 97.2% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a brain-penetrant ROS1-selective inhibitor to inhibit ROS1 fusions that express the normal ROS1 kinase domain without any drug-resistant mutations and remain active in the presence of mutations conferring resistance to approved and investigational ROS1 inhibitors, which is under Phase I development; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under Phase ½ clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is ongoing IND-enabling studies.

