O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.25 to $2.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.47. O-I Glass also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.250-2.650 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OI. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of O-I Glass from a b- rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $24.00.

OI stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.99. 1,895,465 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,758,810. O-I Glass has a 52 week low of $13.56 and a 52 week high of $23.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.83.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. O-I Glass had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a positive return on equity of 23.98%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that O-I Glass will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in O-I Glass during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in O-I Glass by 109.4% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its position in O-I Glass by 499.3% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in O-I Glass during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in O-I Glass by 1,538.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

